Man accused of attempted rape, kidnapping headed to prison for 3.5 years

A Southold man who attempted to drag a woman into the woods while holding cutting shears to her neck in Greenport in 2016 was sentenced Friday to 42 months in prison.



Jose Amadeo Perez, 40, will spend the next three years and six months in a state correctional facility, followed by five years of post-release parole supervision. Judge Barbara Kahn also issued an order of protection for his victim that will stay in place for 14 years.

Facing a first-degree attempted rape charge, Mr. Perez pleaded guilty in February to a reduced charge of second-degree attempted kidnapping, a class C felony.

On Oct. 25, 2016, Mr. Perez was seen trying to pull the 27-year-old woman into the woods off Main Road when a passing motorist stopped and the woman was then able to escape. He allegedly told the woman he was going to rape and kill her.

Southold Town police initially charged him with second-degree attempted assault, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree menacing and second-degree harassment.

Those charges were upgraded to first-degree attempted rape with forcible compulsion and second-degree kidnapping in a grand jury indictment a month later.

