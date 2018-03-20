County officials hail Shelter Island ferry crew for saving a life

The Suffolk County Legislature recognized a North ferry captain and crew who saved the life of a boater who fell into the freezing water in December.

Captain Lance Willumsen and deckhands Jason Brewer, Dennis Raffelock and Jared Gibbs were honored in a ceremony at the Legislature earlier this month.

Sponsored by Legislators Bridget Fleming (D-Noyac), who represents Shelter Island, and Al Krupski (D-Cutchogue) each man received proclamations that stated they had “rescued David Javier from frigid waters off Shelter Island last December when he had fallen out of his boat; and acted swiftly and heroically to save Mr. Javier’s life; and [are] being recognized for their bravery and selflessness.”

The legislators said in the proclamation that the men are “truly worthy of the days honor and everlasting admiration and gratitude of Suffolk County.”

Ms. Fleming, who learned about the incident from reading the Shelter Island Reporter, said that the ferry crew were an exceptional group of men who acted swiftly and bravely.

Ms. Fleming praised the Island’s maritime traditions and the commitment to community that Islanders have always demonstrated.

Photo caption: The North Ferry crew who saved a man from drowning in December receiving proclamations form the Suffolk County Legislature last week. From left, Legislator Al Krupski, Dennis Raffelock, Jason Brewer, Jared Gibbs, Captain Lance Willumsen and Legislator Bridget Fleming. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

Comments

comments