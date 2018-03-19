Mario N. Belletti of Mattituck died March 14, 2018. He was 89.

Born Oct. 17, 1928, in New York City to Rita (St. Clear) and William Belletti, he is survived by three children: Vincent of Flanders, William of Bay Shore and Mary Griffin of Mattituck; eight grandchildren: Janessa, Vicky, Samantha, Allie, Nick, Robert, Thomas and Justina, and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Florence and siblings, Joseph Norton, Rita and Una.

Mario served in the U.S. Army from 1945 to 1947 and was part of the tank retrieval guard at Nuremberg Trails, which was part of the military force sent in to clean up and dismantle Auschwitz. He married Florence in 1955 and together they made their home in Mattituck. Prior to living in Mattituck for the past 42 years, he lived in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn. He was a self-employed commercial fisherman and long distance truck driver for 55 years. He was also a founding member of the New York Travelers Association.

Graveside services with U.S. Army honors were conducted March 17 at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue by Father Peter Garry.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck assisted in the family.

This is a paid notice.

