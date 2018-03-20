Winter storm warning in effect; heaviest snow Wednesday afternoon

A winter storm warning is in effect for eastern Long Island from late Tuesday night through Thursday morning due to a coastal storm that will hit the Tri-State region.

The National Weather Service said the East End could see 4 to 7 inches of snow, while western Suffolk County could see up to 9 inches, during this latest coastal storm.

The nor’easter is expected to start as heavy mixed winter precipitation transitioning to heavy snow. Light ice accumulations are possible.

The heaviest snowfall will be Wednesday afternoon and evening with one to two inches per hour possible. Visibility will be one-quarter mile or less at times.

New York City, northeast New Jersey, the Lower Hudson Valley, and southwestern Connecticut could see as much as 12 to 15 inches.

Winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour also in the forecast, with gusts up to 45 mph on the East End. There could be scattered power outages and downed trees.

The storm will bring minor to moderate coastal flooding on eastern Long Island and possible dune erosion. A coastal flood advisory is in effect from noon to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Photo caption: The North Fork is under a winter storm warning on the first day of spring. (Credit: National Weather Service)

