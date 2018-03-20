Watch: ‘Gone,’ a documentary about the disappearance of Louise Pietrewicz

The Suffolk Times’ three-part documentary series on the 1966 disappearance of Louise Pietrewicz of Cutchogue premiered in October 2017.

The skeletal remains believed to be that of Ms. Pietrewicz were found Monday buried deep in the basement of the Southold house her married boyfriend, former Southold police officer William Boken, shared with his wife and children.

The investigation into Ms. Pietrewicz’s disappearance was reopened late last year after The Suffolk Times launched its own investigation into the case.

Watch all three parts below:

Part I: Farmers’ Daughters

Part II: The Patrolman

Part III: Closure

