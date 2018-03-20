David Lewis Fisher passed away Jan. 28, 2018, at Peconic Landing in Greenport with his family by his side. He was 96.

Mr. Fisher, a longtime resident of Garden City and member of Garden City Community Church, had resided at Peconic Landing since 2002.

Mr. Fisher graduated from the University of Chicago and was an electronic engineer, working for Sperry and New York Telephone.

He was president of the Garden City school board, an Eagle Scout and remained active in the Boy Scouts of America into his 90s.

He was very active in the community, giving his time to the Greenport Railroad Museum and the restoration of the Regina Maris, among many other interests, which he balanced with his love for sailing and amateur radio.

David was married to Dorothy Bebb in 1946. Dorothy, also a resident of Peconic Landing, passed away in 2012.

He is survived by his son, Douglas D. Fisher of Wakefield, R.I., and his daughter, Diane M. Fisher of East Marion.

There will be a gathering and service to celebrate David’s life Thursday, March 29, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Poquatuck Hall in Orient.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments