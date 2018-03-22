North Fork schools on a 2-hour delay Thursday due to snow

Schools across the North Fork and the Town of Southold will operate on a two-hour delayed start Thursday morning after the snowfall overnight.

The Greenport, Southold, Oysterponds, and Mattituck-Cutchogue School Districts announced the delayed starts early Thursday morning. All before-school and morning activities were canceled.

All Southold Town offices will also open two hours later than usual.

Snow was still falling when officials made their decision and a winter storm warning remains in effect until 8 a.m. The morning commute is expected to be difficult with low visibilities at times.

Icy roads Wednesday contributed to several crashes on the North Fork and many elsewhere on Long Island, including one fatal accident in Wantagh that is being attributed to the snow, according to Newsday.

Students on the North Fork were let out early from classes on Wednesday due to the forecast, though snow did not start until later than expected and the amount of snow that fell ended up being small in comparison to western Long Island. Nearly a foot of snow fell in other parts of Suffolk and Nassau counties.

The National Weather Service reported that three inches of snow fell in Orient, while Jamesport got a little more than one-inch. Shoreham received five inches and Calverton got about four inches.

According to the National Weather Service, 14 inches was recorded at Islip Airport and 13 inches fell in Patchogue, while Yaphank got eight and a half inches.

The forecast calls for snow showers to taper off before 8 a.m. though there is a slight chance of snow between 8 and 10 a.m. After that, it will be cloudy with a high near 45. It will remain breezy, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early.

Temperatures Thursday night will drop to a low around 22.

[email protected]

Comments

comments