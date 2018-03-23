Town Board adopts bond resolution for acquiring new justice court

The Southold Town Board unanimously adopted a bond resolution last Wednesday for the purpose of acquiring the Southold Town Annex building, which until recently also housed a Capital One bank branch, to create a new justice court.

The estimated cost of purchasing the site and construction to accommodate a court would be $5 million, according to the resolution.

In his “State of the Town” address March 8, Supervisor Scott Russell said buying the building, where the town has been leasing office space, appears to be a less costly option than continuing to lease or building elsewhere.

The purchase would also guarantee 93 municipal parking spaces, which already exist at the building, and allow current town offices, such as the planning and accounting and personnel departments, to remain there, Mr. Russell said.

The justice court offices are currently located in a trailer attached to Town Hall, where the main meeting room doubles as a courtroom.

Photo caption: The site of the proposed justice court. (Credit: Nicole Smith)

