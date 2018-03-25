Hearing scheduled on Southold Town’s accessory apartments code

A public hearing on a code amendment for accessory apartments will be held during the April 10 Town Board meeting.

The proposed code change is meant to encourage more affordable housing options in accessory structures.

It strikes out a provision for a five-year requirement for certificate of occupancy, allowing a new CO to be issued after renovations are made to the accessory structure.

The current code limits the size of accessory structures in that it allows for dormers using up to 40 percent of the roof width. The proposed amendment calls for a bump up to 80 percent.

A requirement that the tenant must be a family member or someone who qualifies for the town’s affordable housing registry remains in the code, Chapter 280-13.

