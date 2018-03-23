Cops: Man swims about 100 yards to shore after falling off boat

A man who fell off the back of a boat he was working on Friday afternoon in Greenport Harbor had to swim about 100 yards in frigid waters back to shore, according to Southold Town police at the scene.

The man successfully made it back to the beach at the end of Fourth Street, where he was treated for shock and cold and transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital. His injuries were not life threatening, police said.

The boat continued operating and was spinning in circles as first responders arrived around noon. The police department’s marine unit responded and an officer jumped onto the boat to turn it off so it could be towed back to shore. The boat was circling slowly about 100 yards off shore, near where the North Ferry boats travel between Greenport and Shelter Island, police said.

Police at the beach gave the victim oxygen before he was transported to the hospital.

Further information was not immediately available.

Photo caption: A view of the water at the end of Fourth Street in Greenport Friday afternoon, shortly after the boat was towed back to shore. (Credit: Nicole Smith)

[email protected]

Comments

comments