Harriet Bates, 52, departed this life Wednesday, March 21, 2018, at Memorial Sloan Kettering in Manhattan.

She was preceded in death by her late father, Athanasios Orestis. She was the fourth child born of five siblings, born to Athanasios and Carmen Orestis. Harriet was born on July 5, 1965, in Queens. At an early age her family moved to Wading River. Harriet graduated from Riverhead High School and received her accounting degree from Suffolk County Community College.

Harriet married the love of her life, Rodney Bates, on July 3, 2003. In 2015 Rodney and Harriet relocated to Ayden, N.C.

Harriet was employed by IGHL in Southold for 10 years and currently for the IRS based in Holtsville, N.Y., Hauppauge, N.Y. and Greenville, N.C. Her dedicated tenure for the IRS was more than 23 years.

She is survived by her husband, Rodney Bates of Ayden, N.C.; her mother, Carmen Orestis of Calverton; her daughter, Ashley Orestis of Riverhead; son, Jonathan Orestis of Mastic and daughter, Alessia Orestis of Washington, N.C.; four grandchildren: Aiden, Miyah, Jeremiah and Isabella; one brother, Aristidis Orestis of Calverton; three sisters: Elaine Sparacino of Mattituck, Michelle Orestis of Calverton and Carol McClure of Westhampton; three brothers in-law: Steven Sparcino of Mattituck, Larry Bates of Woodbridge, Va., and John Jones of Calverton; five sisters in-law: Sherrie Orestis of Calverton, Jean Long of Atlanta, Ga.; Deborah Walker of Riverdale, Ga.; Brenda Bates of Chester, Va. and Shuana Bates of Woodbridge, Va; eight nieces: Stephanie, Clarissa, Sherry, Kesi, LaShawn, Brandi, Diedra, and Chrissy; ten nephews: Stevie, Brandon, Christopher, Daniel, Marcus, Leslie III, Jamal, Camarra, Dobie, and David, Jr.; great-nieces and great-nephews; and a host of uncles, aunts and cousins and friends, Faykita Scott of Aquebogue and Dave McClure of Westhampton.

Harriet enjoyed traveling, cruising, fishing, shopping and she loved her dogs. Most of all she loved her children and her grandchildren. She also enjoyed family gatherings. We love her dearly and she will be missed by all.

Viewing services will be held Tuesday, March 27, from 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Homegoing services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 28, at the First Baptist Church of Cutchogue, officiated by the Rev. Cornelius Fulford. Interment will follow at the Cutchouge Cemetery.

This is a paid notice.

