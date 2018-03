Jane K. Reilly of Mattituck died March 24. She was 90.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, March 31, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where religious services will be held during the visitation.m Interment will follow at New Bethany Cemetery in Mattituck.

A complete obituary will follow.

