Gary R. Kron, former Mattituck resident, passed away on Jan. 24, 2018 after an 8 month battle with kidney cancer. He was 66.

He is survived by his wife, Bette Eckert Kron; his daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Andrew High; his son Peter Kron, and his grandchildren, Caitrin and Ronan High, all of Nashville, Tenn.

He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Stephen Moody, and a niece, Megan Buchnor of Woodinville, Wash.

After receiving a master’s degree in counseling from Springfield College, Gary worked for several years in college administration before completing his MBA at Rider University, and beginning a career in financial management that continued for 36 years. Starting as an investment broker with E.F. Hutton in 1982, Gary ended his career as a senior vice-president and investment management consultant for Morgan Stanley in Riverhead.

Gary was an active member and Elder of the Mattituck Presbyterian Church for 35 years, where he was a member of the Haiti team, played with the worship band, and chaired several committees over the years. He was a longtime member and Paul Harris Fellow of the Riverhead Rotary Club, served on the board of directors for Long Island Youth Mentoring, and was a member of the Walk to Emmaus community. However, Gary’s friends and neighbors will remember him most for his thoughtful generosity and gentlemanly ways, his beautiful flower gardens, his love of playing the guitar, and especially his deep and unshakeable faith in God.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 7, at 1 p.m. at Mattituck Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Long Island Youth Mentoring, Mattituck Presbyterian Church Haiti Project, or your local hospice organization.

