Jeannine Mary Holly of Riverhead, formerly of Rochester, N.Y. died March 22, 2018. She was 88.

She was born Jan. 1, 1930, in Worcester, Mass. and moved to this area from Rochester in 1993.

Surviving are her brother, Robert Fizer from Wichita, Kansas; two daughters: Linda Behrens and Sandra Holly; son-in-law, Raymond Behrens; grandchildren, Amanda J. Packer, Rosa Cruz, Luis Rivera, Reana Rivera; grandson-in-law, Kenneth Packer and Eduardo Cruz and six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren and “adopted grandchild,” Amanda Doscher.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-Grandmother and great-great grandmother. She was always looking at the bright side of life and willing to forgive and help you anyway she could. She read Emmet Fox every morning with her tea. She also loved sunflowers, QVC and The Hallmark Channel. Mom disliked rain and gloomy days.

We are so heartbroken to have lost her and she will be forever missed. But we know she is no longer in pain and is dancing with Jesus.

Goodbye for now, Mom, Grandma, Jeanniny.

Arrangements were entrusted to McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.

