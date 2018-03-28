Cops: Pistol left in car leads to felony arrest in Southold

A Riverhead man was arrested on felony charges of handgun possession after Southold Town police said they spotted a pistol in his car earlier this month, police said in a press release Wednesday.

Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at 56815 Route 25 in Southold on March 19 at about 10:10 p.m. The first arriving officer saw a handgun near the driver’s seat inside the car. No one was in the car at the time.

Gonzalo Figueroa-Marroquin, 26, arrived back at the vehicle, and identified himself as the owner. He did not have a permit for the pistol.

Mr. Figueroa-Marroquin was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, both felonies.

No further information was available.

