Southold Blotter: Cops make two DWI arrests this week

Julio Miranda-Jimenez, 21, of Mattituck was arrested Saturday for DWI, failing to maintain in his lane, driving with no head or tail lights, and driving without a license, according to Southold Town police. He was stopped while driving eastbound on Route 25 in Mattituck around 1:40 a.m. and was observed to be driving in the center turn lane, officials said.

• Leonel Galindo-Hernandez, 31, of Greenport was arrested on Sunday around 3:40 a.m., for DWI, driving with no license and other traffic violations, police said.

• Police and Southold Fire Department personnel responded to reports of smoke at a Southold home around 6:40 p.m. last Monday, police said. Officers observed smoke coming from the stove due to an electric heating plate that had been left on the stove, the report states. The male resident was transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital for smoke inhalation, officials said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

