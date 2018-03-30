Need a shredder? Bring old papers to Shred-It in Peconic

Need to get rid of that stack of old bank statements piling up on a desk? The Town of Southold will host an event Saturday — the first of three this year — where residents can have documents shredded through the service Shred-It, Inc. of Westbury.

The mobile shredding vehicle is capable of holding up to 10 tons of shredded paper.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. behind the Recreation Center at 970 Peconic Lane in Peconic. Additional dates are June 23 and Sept. 29.

If the mobile shredder fills to capacity before 1 p.m., the event will end earlier. A five-container maximum limit (boxes or bags) is allowed per vehicle at each event. Non-sensitive items should not be included such as newspapers, coupons or magazines since those can be recycled through the Cutchogue Transfer Station at no charge.

The types of documents that can be brought are invoices, bank statements, contracts, audit reports, medical records, tax returns, insurance records, credit card receipts. The documents should have staples, rubber bands, folders and paper clips all removed prior to the shredding. No hardcover documents, three-ring binders, plastic bags, cardboard or vinyl are permitted.

Comments

comments