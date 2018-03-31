Sparkling Pointe plans to open Greenport tasting room

Sparkling Pointe Vineyards and Winery, which was co-winner of the New York Wine & Food Classic’s “Winery of the Year” award in 2017, is planning to open a tasting room in Greenport.

The plan was discussed at a pre-submission conference before the Greenport Village Planning Board Thursday, where builder David Murray represented Sparkling Pointe. The Southold winery is seeking to convert a residence on 411 First St. into a wine tasting room on the ground floor, with a one-family apartment on the second floor.

The location is directly north of First and South restaurant.

While the building is used residentially now, it is located in a commercial/retail zone, so the wine tasting room is a permitted use and will not require any zoning variances, according to Village Administrator Paul Pallas.

“We are in the design phase of the project and we are converting this home into a tasting room for Sparkling Pointe,” Mr. Murray said, adding that they plan on “keeping the integrity of the house.”

The plans call for some stand-up tables on a patio in the back, he said.

“It’s not a food establishment,” Mr. Murray said. “They are not going to be serving any food; it’s not a restaurant. They are not going to be sitting down and the only food they will be serving is things like cheese and crackers.”

As a result, he said, there will be no kitchen, just refrigeration and ice makers, he said.

Village planning consultant Glynis Berry said the second-floor apartment will be required to be occupied year-round, under village code, and since it’s located in the Historic District, the application will need to go before the village Historic Preservation Commission for review.

Mr. Murray said Sparkling Pointe plans to do “a really sharp job on this house” and will work with the HPC.

Ms. Berry said they will need two handicapped accessible bathrooms.

She complimented the applicant for including a proposed “green” buffer between the property line and the patio.

The Planning Board plans to schedule a public hearing on the application for its May 3 meeting.

Photo caption: The home where the tasting room is proposed. (Credit: Rachel Siford)

