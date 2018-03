All lanes of the Long Island Expressway exit 68 were closed just before 4 p.m. following an accident, according to a Department of Transportation alert.

Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash and multiple medevacs were requested, according to chatter on the police scanner.

Newsday reported that the accident involved a pickup truck, a minivan and a motorcycle. Two people were airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital.

