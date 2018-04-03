Cynthia Ann Caprise was born July 4, 1961, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Islip, to Frederick R. and Adrienne C. (Eck) Weber.

She resided in East Setauket until the age of 9, when her parents built a home and settled their family in Southold. She attended Southold High School, was a member of the National Honor Society and graduated in 1979. After graduation, Cindy attended Suffolk County Community College, majoring in accounting. During this time she was employed by local businesses: The Cheese Platter, Dunkerly’s and Volinski Olds. She worked for the Village of Greenport from 1989 to 1994. She worked for many local fire departments as secretary and treasurer and was a volunteer EMT with Mattituck Fire Department. She worked as a photographer for the Suffolk Times and The Fire News.

She was the comptroller of Peconic Bay Winery for the last 20 years.

She married Michael A. Caprise, Memorial Day weekend, 1983, whom she was married to for over 15 years. They had a son, Christopher M. Caprise, on March 14, 1994; he is a graduate of Mattituck High School.

She married John T. Schmitt, July 5, 2013.

Cindy had a passion for cooking, Scrabble, photography and birds. She was an avid quilter and cross-stitcher and had a love of all things retro. She was a member of the Eastern Long Island Quilters Guild.

Cindy is survived by her parents, Fred and Adrienne Weber; son, Chris Caprise; husband, John Schmitt; brother, Fredrick R. “Rick” Weber Jr.; sisters, Susan K. Stepnoski and Christina T. DiChiara and her husband, Salvatore “Sal” DiChiara Jr. and her nieces, Cara M. Weber, Danielle K. Stepnoski and Kellie A. Stepnoski Berry and her husband, Wyatt D. Berry and Cookie, her beloved dog.

A memorial was held for Cynthia April 4 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

She is at peace in heaven with her maternal grandmother, Violet “Mimi” Bertram Eck.

Cindy’s wishes were for donations to be made to East End Hospice or Mattituck Fire Department.

This is a paid notice.

