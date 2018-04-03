Lifelong Riverhead resident Frank E. Howard died March 20 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 93. Mr. Howard worked as the shop manager for Riverhead Motors. He was a U.S. Army veteran.

He is survived by his brother, Michael (Jeanette) Howard and sister, Priscilla (Robert) Taunton.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, April 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, April 5, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

