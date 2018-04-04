Greenport residents can win free sprinkler system

Greenport is one of four communities selected by the Long Island Commission for Aquifer Protection to take part in its Smart Sprinkler System lottery.

Those who enter have a chance to win a free system with a rebate for installation, according to LICAP, an organization that aims to protects the island’s water quality and supply.

A smart sprinkler system is an irrigation controller that can be operated from a smartphone, tablet or laptop, according to LICAP. It works by connecting to local weather stations and sensors to monitor precipitation, soil temperature and evapotranspiration rates, as well as specific grass types, number of shrubs and plants and shade or sun levels to prevent over-saturation or runoff.

The system helps prevent human error in managing a home’s irrigation system with standard clock sprinkler timers that do not adjust to those factors, according to LICAP, which runs a “Water Wise” campaign to help customers conserve water and save money.

Entries must be submitted by Friday, April 13, via an online form. Click here to enter.

Eligible lottery applicants must have an account in good standing with their water district, allow LICAP to inspect the system within the first three years of installation and have a property between a quarter-acre and two acres.

Additional requirements are listed with the submission form.

Greenport’s lottery drawing will be held April 16 at Floyd Memorial Library, Southold Town Councilman Bob Ghosio said at last week’s Town Board work session. Great Neck, Long Beach and Sayville are the other three participating communities.

[email protected]

Comments

comments