Regina M. Abersmith of Orient died April 1 at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, April 7, from 10 a.m. to noon at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport, where a funeral service will follow, officiated by Father Richard Hoerning. Burial will take place at St. Agnes R.C. Cemetery in Greenport.

Memorial donations may be made to Floyd Memorial Library, 539 First St., Greenport, NY 11944.

A complete obituary will follow.

