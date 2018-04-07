Southold Blotter: Woman charged with DWI for second time in two months

Kelli Thompson, 24, of Cutchogue was arrested March 28 around 5:30 a.m. for driving while intoxicated and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a felony, after police received a report of an erratic driver, police said. Ms. Thompson was also charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation for driving in an intoxicated condition while her license was under suspension from a prior DWI charge in January, the report states.

• Patrick Ryan, 63, of Mattituck was arrested March 20 for harassment and criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, police said. Mr. Ryan was in an argument with a friend in Mattituck around 7 p.m. and, when the friend attempted to leave the area, reached his hand into her car and grabbed the steering wheel to stop her, police said. He also hit her while she was attempting to leave and caused damage to the vehicle, police said.

• An East Marion man was arrested last Monday for unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation, police said. He was stopped around 9 p.m. for defective brake lights and upon interviewing the driver, police officers detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, officials said. The man admitted to having two plastic bags of marijuana and gave them to the officers, police said.

• A Greenport man was found outdoors in possession of an open 24-ounce Natural Light beer on Friday around noon. He was issued a village code violation and must appear in Southold Town Justice Court, the report states.

• An anonymous person reported a dumpster fire in East Marion last Tuesday around 6:15 p.m., police said. The East Marion Fire Department responded and extinguished it.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

