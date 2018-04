Barbara J. Sailor of Mattituck died March 31. She was 72.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, April 10, from 4 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Graveside services will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 11, at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

A complete obituary will follow.

Comments

comments