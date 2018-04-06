Obituaries

Carmen Anaya

04/06/2018
Carmen Anaya of Southold died on April 5. She was 83.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, April 7, from 3 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, where religious services will be conducted.

A complete obituary will follow.

