Carmen Anaya of Southold died on April 5. She was 83.
The family will receive visitors Saturday, April 7, from 3 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, where religious services will be conducted.
A complete obituary will follow.
Carmen Anaya of Southold died on April 5. She was 83.
The family will receive visitors Saturday, April 7, from 3 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, where religious services will be conducted.
A complete obituary will follow.
Barbara J. Sailor of Mattituck died March 31. She was 72. Comments comments
Lifelong North Fork resident John S. Sobieray, passed away April 4. He was 83. Comments comments
Regina M. Abersmith of Orient died April 1 at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport. Comments comments