Morgan Riley West of Cutchogue passed away at home in the loving arms of her parents and sister on April 6, 2018, after a 6½-year battle with cancer. She was only 9 years old.

Born on Feb. 11, 2009, at St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson, N.Y., to Adam and Nikki West, Morgan was a 3rd-grade student at Cutchogue Elementary School, who LOVED: all things Disney (especially her Winnie-the-Pooh); her annual family trips to Damariscotta Lake, Maine; playing baby dolls with her loving big sister, Hunter; running around laughing (sans clothing) with her hilarious little brother, Wyatt; goofing around with all her cousins; sleepovers at her grandparents; her two best friends; playing soccer with the Queen Bees; and most of all, snuggling with her family in her most absolute favorite place to be, home.

At 2½ years old, Morgan was diagnosed with a Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG). Her life expectancy was roughly a year. Fighting cancer was her super power. Brave and strong throughout her journey, she defied all odds. A warrior through it all, she never complained or thought of herself over others. She had a wicked sense of humor that always kept her family laughing and taught them to enjoy each and every day.

“Morgan taught us more in her 9 years than we could have ever taught her in a lifetime. She touched the hearts of so many and we couldn’t be more proud of her!”

Morgan is survived by her parents, sister, brother, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and great-grandparents.

The family will receive condolences Saturday, April 14, from 2 to 5 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The family requests that you wear cheerful colors to celebrate her life.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Morgan’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Donation envelopes will be provided at the funeral home. You can also go online and donate directly at: shop.stjude.org or visit the “helpinghands4morgan” Facebook page.

