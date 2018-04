Former New Suffolk resident Robert F. Sledzieski of Riverhead died April 7. He was 72.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, April 11, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 12, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue.

Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Cemetery in Cutchogue.

A complete obituary will follow.

