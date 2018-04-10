Reginald Walter Peterson – June 16, 1925, to April 4, 2018.

Reginald was the middle son born to Ruby Latham Peterson and Carlton Valentine Peterson.

Before he graduated from Greenport High School, Reg enlisted in the Army and entered World War II. He fought in Europe under General George S. Patton, third army 20th Armored Infantry Battalion. In 2017, he was finally honored and received the Purple Heart and Bronze Star medals in a formal ceremony, presented by Congessman Lee Zeldin. He wore his technical sergeant army jacket, which still fit. More awards came when New York State Senator Kenneth Lavalle entered his name on the New York State Veterans Hall of Fame in Albany and Anthony Palumbo, New York State Assemblyman 2nd district, presented Reg with the proclamation thanking him for his World War II service. In 2017, Reginald happily received his high school diploma from Greenport High School.

After his military service, Reg worked on an oyster boat, did some farm work and eventually had his own carpenter business. In 1950, he married Helen Tyte of Riverhead and they raised four children. Reg and Helen have eight wonderful grandchildren and 16 terrific great-grandchildren.

Mr. “Pete” was a friend and mentor to many of the kids in East Marion, as a 4-H Club leader, Little League coach and antique bottle collector.

Reg loved archaeology and finding arrowheads, a hobby inspired by his uncle, Roy Latham, noted Orient naturalist.

Reg was active in the First Baptist Church of Greenport. One of the beautiful stained-glass Tiffany windows in the church was dedicated to the memory of his grandmother, who died when his mother was a little girl.

Most of all, however, Reg wanted to be remembered as one who loved Jesus Christ as his personal savior. He enjoyed talking to others about the way to heaven. Reg said “Confess your sins, Believe Jesus died for you, and Ask him into your heart, believe this and we’ll meet in heaven.”

Reginald is survived by his wife, Helen; his children, Walter (Joann), Catherine (Donald), James (Debbie) and Laurence and his younger brother, the Rev. Philip Peterson (World War II Army veteran). He was recently predeceased by his older brother Kenneth Peterson (World War II Navy veteran) and in 1953, by an 18-month-old son, Ricky.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 14, at First Baptist Church in Greenport, Pastor Tom LaMothe officiating.

If you would like to honor Reginald with a memorial donation, a gift to Samaritan’s Purse for the Operation Christmas Child shoebox project would be appreciated, or a contribution to his church, First Baptist Church in Greenport.

The most helpful and appreciated arrangements were made by Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.

This is a paid notice.

