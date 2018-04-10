Gustave A. Clausen

Gustave “Gus” A. Clausen of Venice, Fla. and former longtime resident of Garden City, and Cutchogue passed away March 28, 2018. He was 85 years old.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Janet (Carnegie) Clausen; his son and daughter-in law, Jeff and Stacy Clausen of Southold; his son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Jean Clausen of Sarasota, Fla.; and his late daughter and son-in-law Cindy (Clausen) and Fred Betz of Spring Hill, Fla.; and his grandchildren, Robby, Kyle, Dylan and Andrew Clausen of Southold, Caitlin (Clausen) and Luis Chacon of Orlando, Fla., Ryan Betz of Spring Hill, Fla., Emily (Clausen) and Phil Belt of Sarasota, and Thomas Clausen of Sarasota, and great-granddaughter, Aria Belt of Sarasota.

He served honorably for six years in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict.

Memorial contributions to Southeastern Guide Dogs of Palmetto Florida or the Wounded Warrior Project would be appreciated..

