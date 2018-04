Robert S. Gessner of East Marion, died April 10. He was 67.

The family will receive visitors Monday, April 16, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. Chapel service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 17, at the funeral home, Pastor Jack King Officiating. Burial will take place at Calverton National Cemetery.

A complete obituary will follow.

Comments

comments