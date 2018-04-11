Jane G. Haas of Southold, former longtime resident of Mattituck, died at home April 11. She was 83.

The family will receive visitors Friday, April 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 14, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck.

Memorial donations to East End Hospice, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978 would be appreciated by the family. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

A complete obituary will follow.

