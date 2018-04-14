Southold Blotter: Unwanted guest thrown out of private party in Greenport

A Greenport woman had an unwanted guest at her private party Saturday night at a Greenport bar, police said. The highly intoxicated man was observed yelling at staff around 11 p.m. and the woman said he hit her in the chest after being asked to leave, police said.

The man was escorted outside by staff members and no charges were filed, according to the police report.

• A Hampton Bays man was refused entry at the detox program at Eastern Long Island Hospital Saturday around 4 p.m., police said. ELIH staff called police when the highly intoxicated man caused a disturbance in the emergency room, the report states.

Officers transported the man to a bus stop so he could return home for the night, officials said.

• A New Suffolk man had his windshield bashed in the center with a round object while it was parked overnight last Wednesday, police said.

• A Shirley woman was stopped by police for swerving and driving over the white line last Monday around 6:30 a.m., police said. She said she was using her cellphone while she was driving and did not have a license, the report states. She was issued a traffic ticket for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said.

• An anonymous person called police to express concern that two women at New Suffolk Beach Saturday were driving away and possibly intoxicated.

Officers spoke with one of the women in the vehicle around 7:30 p.m. who stated they were going to dinner, the report states.

Officers advised her not to drive home since she had been drinking. Police did not observe the woman in the vehicle or see her get out of it, according to the report.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

