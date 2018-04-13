Road closures Saturday for emergency drill at Peconic Bay Medical Center

There will be road closures around Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead Saturday morning as the hospital and other agencies conduct a “mass casualty drill.”

Road closures will be from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Roanoke Avenue and Middle Road southbound to the Roanoke Avenue traffic circle, according to PBMC.

Dubbed Operation Black Swan 2018, local emergency services agencies will be taking part in the full-scale mass casualty exercise, the hospital said.

The training exercise will test the public safety response to a simulated mass casualty at the hospital. There will be numerous professional “victim actors,” who will be triaged and transported to area hospitals as part of this exercise, officials said.

The drill is being done in conjunction with the state Department of Homeland Security, along with the Riverhead Police Department, Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance, Suffolk County Police Department, Suffolk County EMS, Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, Suffolk County Correction Officers Association, Suffolk County Department of Rescue and Emergency Services, Suffolk County EMS, Nassau and Suffolk Hospital Council, Inc., New York State Police, NYS Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Services, and NYS Department of Health.

