Mattituck Fire Department volunteers, along with Southold Police and a gas station attendant with a fire extinguisher, made quick work of a car fire in – of all places – a gas station Friday afternoon.

The fire took place around 2 p.m. at the Gulf station on Route 25 in Mattituck when a car that was at the pump looking to fill up went on fire. The fire was quickly put out and no one was injured, according to police.

