Frances C. “Tootsie” Gatz of Riverhead died April 11 at the Acadia Center in Riverhead. She was 94.

The daughter of Frank and Catherine (Grohoski) Walgo, she was born Jan. 25, 1924, in Bridgeport, Conn., and graduated from Mattituck High School.

For over 30 years, Ms. Gatz worked at Thrifty Cut Rate in Riverhead.

She was a member of the Polish Town Civic Association and Ladies of the Moose.

Family members said she enjoyed needlecraft and gardening.

Predeceased by her companion, James Jordan, Ms. Gatz is survived by her son, Philip, of Riverhead; her sister, Charlotte Dickerson of Mattituck; two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Cremation was private. Arrangements were entrusted to McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

