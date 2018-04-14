Two men were retrieved from the cold waters of Plum Gut and a third man was rescued from his boat Saturday night by members of the Orient Fire Department and a crew from federally owned Plum Island, according to reports.

Southold officials said two men were plucked from the water by personnel from Plum Island. Firefighters apparently saved the man on the boat. Details were not clear last night. A Newsday story said the two men were in the cold water for longer than 45 minutes.

Greenport and Southold fire fighters also responded.

This is a developing story.

