Margaret M. Sullivan, wife of George Sullivan, tax receiver of the Town of Southold, died April 13. She was 70.

The family will receive visitors Monday, April 16, from 2 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 17, at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations to Little Flower Children Services, 2450 North Wading River Road, Wading River, New York 11792 would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

A complete obituary will follow.

