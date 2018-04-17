School board races announced in Greenport, Southold

Three candidates are vying for two open seats in next month’s school board elections in both the Southold and Greenport school districts, The Suffolk Times has learned.

Officials in both districts confirmed that three candidates submitted petitions seeking one of two available three-year terms. In both districts the incumbents are seeking re-election and are being challenged by one fellow district resident.

In Southold incumbents Paulette Ofrias and John Crean will be opposed by Amy Bennett. In Greenport, Daniel Creedon and Babette Cornine are facing a challenge from Sonia Spar.

The deadline for petitions to run for Board of Education seats on the North Fork was Monday.

In Mattituck-Cutchogue newcomer Jeffery Connelly appears likely to fill the seat vacated by former member Laura Jens-Smith, who resigned after being elected Riverhead Town Supervisor last November, since no other challengers submitted petitions for one of three open seats. Incumbents Barbara Wheaton and Doug Cooper are also running for re-election.

Incumbents Philip Mastrangelo and Linda Sledjeski Goldsmith are running unopposed in Oysterponds.

Information about the New Suffolk race was not immediately available. We will update this post once that information becomes available.

All people elected to the board in each district would serve three-year terms. The BOE elections are scheduled for Tuesday, May 15.

