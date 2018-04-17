Longtime East Marion resident Robert S. Gessner died April 10 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 67.

The son of Ruth (Donaldson) and Robert Gessner, he was born July 8, 1950, in Rockville Centre.

Mr. Gessner attended college. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1969 to 1973, achieving the rank of hospital corpsman 2nd class.

On Aug. 29, 1976, he married Karen Buarotti at Our Lady of Mercy in Hicksville.

For over 25 years, Mr. Gessner worked between Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport and Central Suffolk Hospital in Riverhead as director of respiratory.

He served as a member of the East Marion Fire Department and the East Marion Fire Commissioners, was a Boy Scout leader for Troop 51, and a charter member of the Gessner Men’s Adventure Weekend.

Family members said he enjoyed fishing, hiking, scalloping and clamming, golfing, motorcycling, playing cribbage and spending time with friends and family.

Mr. Gessner was predeceased by his parents; his mother-in-law, Catherine; and father-in-law, Vinnie Buarotti.

He is survived by his wife; daughter, Dawn, of Southold; daughter, Tricia Pietraccini (Jon Paul) of Lemont, Pa.; son, Rob Gessner (Danielle) of Greenport; grandchildren, Emma, Isabella, Erin, Vincent, Christina, Aidan, Anthony and Robert; and siblings, Catherine Gessner; Richard (Kim) Gessner and Betty Jean (Charlie) Rappolo.

The family received visitors April 16 at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. Services were officiated by the Rev. Jack King. Interment took place at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County/Marine Environment Learning Center, Attn: Kim Tetrault (SPAT), 3690 Cedar Beach Road, Southold, NY 11971.

