Former Mattituck resident Mary Frances Jermusyk of Riverhead died April 13 at her home. She was 91.

The daughter of Albert and Agnes (King) Worthington, she was born April 18, 1926, in Mattituck.

For 44 years, Ms. Jermusyk worked as a legal secretary.

She served as a Eucharistic minister and lector at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead.

Family members said she enjoyed baking, reading, movies and dining out.

Predeceased by her husband, Stanley, in 2004, Ms. Jermusyk is survived by her children, Brian (Jane) Jermusyk, Kathleen (John) Bruce, Eileen (Michael) Quigley and Sister Rosemary Jermusyk, OP; her sister, Jane Flatley; six stepgrandchildren and five step-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother, Donald Worthington.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, April 17, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 18, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead on what would have been Ms. Jermusyk’s 92nd birthday. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue.

The family requests that donations in Mary’s memory be made to Sisters of St. Dominic, 555 Albany Ave., Amityville, NY 11701; East End Hospice, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978 or Peconic Bay Medical Center, 1300 Roanoke Ave., Riverhead NY 11901.

