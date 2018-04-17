Former Southold resident Priscilla Mealy of Flushing died April 15. She was 76.
Arrangements, incomplete at this time, are in the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.
For further information, visit defriestgrattan.com.
Brigido A. Recinos of Mattituck died on April 15. He was 54. Comments comments
Longtime East Marion resident Robert S. Gessner died April 10 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 67….
Edward King Norton born Sept. 2, 1928, longtime East End resident passed away April 16, 2018, quietly at his daughter’s…
