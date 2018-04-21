Southold Blotter: Greenport man had marijuana and cash concealed in a paint can

When a Greenport man was stopped for a driving infraction last Sunday, officers smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, police said.

Nixon Catalan Veliz, 37, of Greenport produced a marijuana cigarette from the ashtray and when police searched the vehicle, they found a large number of pre-packaged bags of marijuana and cash concealed in a paint can, officials said.

Mr. Catalan was arrested for criminal possession of marijuana in the fifth degree and unlicensed operation, according to Southold Town police.

• John Wallace, 40, of Wyckoff, N.J.,was arrested last Thursday for driving while intoxicated in Greenport around 7 p.m., police said.

• Karon Grant of Greenport was arrested on an active warrant from the Suffolk County Police Department after an officer saw him at Third Street Park in Greenport, police said.

• Mattituck Fire Department volunteers, along with Southold police and a gas station attendant with a fire extinguisher, made quick work of a car fire at – of all places – a gas station Friday afternoon.

The fire took place around 2 p.m. at the Gulf station on Route 25 in Mattituck, when a car that was at the pump went up in flames. The fire was extinguished quickly and no one was injured, according to police.

• Southold Police responded to a trash can fire at Pequash Avenue Beach in Cutchogue last Tuesday around 5 p.m., police said.

• An employee of Mr. Robert’s Convenience Store in Greenport reported that an unknown person stole cigarettes around 5 p.m. last Tuesday, police said. The area was canvassed with no results.

• A Southold man was arrested for harassment, a violation, after threatening to kill his neighbor last Monday around 2 p.m., police said. The neighbor told police he was alarmed and wanted to press charges, the report states.

• A Cutchogue woman reported $250 stolen from her unlocked vehicle while she was at a craft fair in Cutchogue, police said.

• A Hempstead man called police when he saw that the shed of his Mattituck business was kicked in last Sunday and someone stole fishing nets and packaged bait, totaling damage of over $2,000, police said.

• A Greenport Village man called police last Sunday when he returned home and found his glass table, stereo and door either stolen or damaged, police said. Damage is estimated around $200, according to Southold Town police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

