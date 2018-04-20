Attorney pleads guilty to stealing from Orient woman’s estate

A former East Hampton attorney accused of diverting more than $500,000 from the estate of an Orient woman pleaded guilty Friday to felony charges.

Kyle Lynch, 43, had also been accused of using the identity of Carl Irace, an attorney and former associate at Bainton Lynch LLP, to secure a line of credit to divert an additional $50,000 to his business account.

Mr. Lynch, whose license to practice law was suspended in August 2016, pleaded guilty to all eight charges he was facing, including four separate counts of felony grand larceny and identity theft. He will be sentenced June 19, court records show.

New York State Bar Association records show Mr. Lynch was suspended indefinitely “based upon his admitted incapacitation due to mental infirmity or illness.” He was arrested un February 2017.

The alleged crimes began in 2014, the DA’s office previously said. That same year, Mr. Lynch sat down with The Suffolk Times for an interview about the late Helen Chalmers, the Orient woman whose estate he has now admitted to stealing from. The newspaper had reached out to Mr. Lynch about a series of donations from her estate to various community groups. Several of the people accepting the donations had publicly stated they had never met Ms. Chalmers.

Mr. Lynch described his client as a private person who had lived largely in isolation since her husband’s death in 2008. She died in late 2013 after suffering injuries from a fall inside her Ryder Farm Lane home, Mr. Lynch said in 2014. Mr. Lynch said his client, who was born in Montreal, had no close relatives living nearby, only some living down south and in other countries.

After the story was published in July 2014, The Suffolk Times began hearing from people who had read the story and claimed to be relatives of Ms. Chalmers. They disputed the attorney’s account of how Ms. Chalmers lived her life.

“Helen had lots of family and friends that over the years she was very generous to and involved with,” wrote a Canadian woman who identified herself as Ms. Chalmers’ niece in a comment on suffolktimes.com last year. “It was only after her move to Orient that she became removed and felt comfort in her isolation.”

The commenter is identified in a copy of Ms. Chalmers’ will given to The Suffolk Times by Mr. Lynch, who is identified as the executor of the will.

The will shows Ms. Chalmers left about $60,000 to friends and family and about $250,000 to various community organizations, including $150,000 to the Greenport School District. The remainder of her assets was to be donated to Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport, according to the will.

For much of her adult life, Ms. Chalmers worked as a cook for a wealthy banker and his wife on their estate in Oyster Bay, where she and her husband lived rent-free above a 10-car garage, Mr. Lynch and his father, James, the couple’s previous attorney told The Suffolk Times in 2014. Her husband had worked on the printing press at Newsday, they said.

In 2014, Kyle and James Lynch described the Chalmers’ as family friends.

Caption: Kyle Lynch looks over the will of Helen Chalmers during a 2014 interview with The Suffolk Times. (Credit: Jen Nuzzo)

