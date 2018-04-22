One Minute off the North Fork: Wildwood Lake

This week we took you off the North Fork to visit Wildwood Lake in Northampton. The naturally formed lake is a nice fishing spot stocked with trout, bass, perch fish and more.
Spend a minute there with us.
Spend a minute there with us.
