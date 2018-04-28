Southold Blotter: Mattituck employee reported receiving counterfeit money

A Mattituck employee reported receiving a counterfeit $100 bill at her store last Wednesday around 1:50 p.m., police said.

• Orient Fire Department responded to a report of smoke at an Orient home on Sunday around 8:30 p.m., police said. The cause of smoke was determined to be a faulty furnace and the homeowner was advised to repair it, the report states.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

