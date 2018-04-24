Man tried to pay ticket with pennies; police called

A Cutchogue man had the police called on him after he tried to pay a $100 parking ticket at Southold Town Justice Court using nothing but pennies, according to a police report.

The man, who was carrying the pennies in a spackle bucket, became irate after being told the court did not have the equipment to process that many pennies, town officials said.

The man refused to leave and began videotaping the incident, officials added.

He agreed to leave after speaking with police. The incident occurred around 2:40 p.m. Friday.

