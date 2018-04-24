Arlene Ann Ritter, 84, of Roanoke, Va., formerly of Greenport, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her former husband and friend, Donald Ritter.

She was a loving mother and well-remembered for her patience and care by those students she helped while a teacher’s aide at Greenport School.

After her children had grown, she went to college and earned two associate degrees.

She was an avid reader and fan of classic movies. She enjoyed managing retail stores, where older employees often became good friends and younger ones called her their second mom. She had a passion for travel and always had an adventurous spirit. She loved social gatherings and telling humorous stories.

After residing in Arizona for many years, she moved back east to be closer to her family. Her infectious smile, laughter and cheerful disposition will be greatly missed.

Those left to cherish her memory are her nine children: Michael (Julie), Donald (Carol), Virginia Martinsen, Jacqueline Melucci (Remo), Kristine Jacobi, Beth Cundiff (Bill), John (Todd), Matthew, James; and numerous nephews, nieces, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service to celebrate Arlene’s life will be held Sunday, June 24, at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home Chapel in Salem, Va.

