Dorothy Ann Schmidtchen of Southold died at her home on April 19, 2018, at the age of 77.

She was born in Queens on Aug. 25, 1940, to Harry and Rita Elliott.

Predeceased by her husband, Roger Schmidtchen, she is survived by siblings Fredrick “Rick” Elliott of Liberal, Kansas, Christine Elliott of Mattituck and Barbara (John) Harrison.

A private family service will take place at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

