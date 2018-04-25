Two registered sex offenders arrested for failing to report Facebook pages

Two men were arrested for felony violations of Megan’s Law, which requires authorities to notify communities of the whereabouts of convicted sex offenders, according to Southold Town police.

Frank Schiavoni, 51, of Greenport and Brian Michalouski, 27, of Mattituck, both registered sex offenders, each created a Facebook page, which they had not reported to the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Service’s sex offender registry, police said. Detectives discovered the pages in routine monitoring of the men, police said.

Mr. Schiavoni was arrested Wednesday morning and released on bail pending arraignment in Southold Town Justice Court, police said.

Mr. Michalouski, who was in Suffolk County Sheriff’s custody for an unrelated probation violation, was arrested Friday, police said. He was transported to Southold Town Justice Court for arraignment and returned to the Suffolk County Correctional Facility.

Both men are charged with failure to register, a class E felony under the New York State Corrections Law, according to police.

